There is nothing better for an open wound then the HempFlavin Charcoal Mud. This product combines the unparalleled benefits of HempFlavin and its proprietary blend of flavonoids with activated Charcoal to allow any wound the ability to draw out infection and provide clean and healthy tissue to develop. The flavonoids provide antibacterial, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties while the activated Charcoal is known to absorb and neutralize bacterial toxins and harmful microbes from the wound. This enables the tissue to grow back rather than fighting off infection.