There is nothing better for an open wound then the HempFlavin Charcoal Mud. This product combines the unparalleled benefits of HempFlavin and its proprietary blend of flavonoids with activated Charcoal to allow any wound the ability to draw out infection and provide clean and healthy tissue to develop. The flavonoids provide antibacterial, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties while the activated Charcoal is known to absorb and neutralize bacterial toxins and harmful microbes from the wound. This enables the tissue to grow back rather than fighting off infection.
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.