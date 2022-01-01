About this product
Our HEMPFLAVIN Cooling Cream is a supplement that includes HEMPFLAVIN, a revolutionary flavonoid combination extracted from an heirloom hemp plant that is 30 times more powerful than aspirin. This not only benefits persons with chronic aches and pains but will also assist occasional acute pain for minor aches, pain and minor injury. The natural pain-reducing properties of Hemp extract combined with cooling menthol provides the instant loosening of stiff tissues and easing of accompanying soreness. The proprietary blend of menthol and other natural ingredients creates a “cooling” effect, while the 100% all-natural Hemp Extract containing naturally occurring cannabinoids penetrates the skin for immediate relief.
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.