About this product
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions Sleep (D8) & Full Spectrum Hemp Tinctures are formulated to give you the
sleep everyone needs and deserves! Formulated to promote relaxation and overall sleep health. This
tincture is designed to be administered sublingually at bedtime to ease you into a relaxing state, then
assists with maximizing benefits of the REM sleep cycle. Wake up feeling well rested, non-groggy, and
more energized! Sleep tincture is made with the highest quality oils and all-natural ingredients
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.