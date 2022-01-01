About this product
Our THC FREE Hemp Extract Tinctures are the highest possible quality Hemp Extract Oils! DHS Tinctures contain our proprietary oil formulation, are flavored with all-natural ingredients and contain the highest quality extracts available. These oils are a great way to administer an all-natural daily health and nutrition supplement that is essential to a healthy lifestyle, and it serves to assist in inflammation, pain, calming and anxiety relief. Administered directly into mouth hold under tongue for 1 minute before swallowing. This tincture is THC free and contains no psychotropic components.
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.