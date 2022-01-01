Our THC FREE Hemp Extract Tinctures are the highest possible quality Hemp Extract Oils! DHS Tinctures contain our proprietary oil formulation, are flavored with all-natural ingredients and contain the highest quality extracts available. These oils are a great way to administer an all-natural daily health and nutrition supplement that is essential to a healthy lifestyle, and it serves to assist in inflammation, pain, calming and anxiety relief. Administered directly into mouth hold under tongue for 1 minute before swallowing. This tincture is THC free and contains no psychotropic components.