Doctor Terpene CBD offers the benefits of CBD augmented by The Entourage Effect of additional cannabinoids and an optimized terpene profile. The result is the most comprehensive and effective CBD available.



CBD is great. But just like THC, CBD is more powerful when combined with the other organic compounds in cannabis. Specifically, other cannabinoids and terpenes. Read more about cannabinoids and terpenes.



Doctor Terpene has developed a proprietary process for an optimized mix. After the cannabis has been distilled into oil, the original natural terpenes and cannabinoids are re-introduced to the optimum levels for the desired effect. The result – The Perfect Strain.