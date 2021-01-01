About this product

Doctor Terpene ENERGY is a long-lasting, low-dose Sativa formulation designed for an alert, clear uplifting experience. ENERGY is offered in a convenient 5 mg dose, with 2.5 mg of CBD and complementary terpenes, allowing customers to dial in the desired energy level. ENERGY leverages The Entourage Effect.



The synergy of terpenes and cannabinoids is the Entourage Effect. The combination is greater than the sum of the individual compounds. Pioneering Israeli researchers Shimon Ben-Shabat and Raphael Mechoulam first articulated the synergy of cannabinoids and terpenes in 1998. Working together, the compounds in cannabis complement one another like the human endocannabinoid system. The entourage effect is responsible for many of the therapeutic benefits in cannabis and in Doctor Terpene formulations.