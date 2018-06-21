Tangie Big Dog Play Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Dogwalkers
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Strain Lineage: California Orange x Skunk
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Citrus bouquet of orange & tangerine
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Play line you will find sativa or strongly leaning sativa-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
904 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
