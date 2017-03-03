Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1

Taste/ Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral high that builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects. ; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone



Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

