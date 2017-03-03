About this product
Black Afghan effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
