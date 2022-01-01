About this product
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/