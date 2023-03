Strain Lineage: Sherbet Dreams x Cherry Pie

Taste/ Aroma Notes: Smoke continues the fruity theme; Very satisfying if you enjoy sessions with a complex layering of sensory inputs.Head effects begin behind the eyes, with a euphoric feeling that grows subtly into full body relaxation;the aroma is fruity & sweet, with citrus notes that linger behind the classic kush smell; Smoke continues the fruity theme



Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

Show more