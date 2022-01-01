Strain Lineage: OG Kush

Taste/Aroma Notes: Strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; The high opens with a strong head buzz that is both uplifting and calming. More pronounced is the body high, which brings you down into a heavy state of peacefulness and relaxation, leading to the urge toward very restful and refreshing sleep.



The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.