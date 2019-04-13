Get all the restorative benefits of 25mg of CBD while getting your daily fish oil, all in two delicious berry lemonade flavored gummies!



Omega-3 rich fish oil supports skin, heart and eye health, all while reducing inflammation and boosting mood. Most often, fish oil supplements are recommended for those with arthritis, depression, dementia and heart disease.



Using a daily CBD regiment can help boost your endocannabinoid system through reducing inflammation, curbing anxiety and easing symptoms of insomnia. Available in an isolate formulation for all the benefits of CBD without THC, or full spectrum hemp oil for enhanced benefits of the entourage effect.