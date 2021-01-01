About this product

Diamond Dose by Dollar Dose are crystals of 99.9% Pure THC-A crystals or "Diamonds". THCA Crystalline is believed to be the purest form of THC concentrate available. In addition to its potency and purity, those engaging in THC therapy will find precise dosing much more obtainable when compared to other concentrates which can exhibit variability in the potency of each dose. Give it a try!