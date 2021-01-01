About this product
Like the feeling you get when a cool breeze hits you on a hot summer day, Baileys Breeze provides you with a calming, euphoric relaxation. A combination of the smooth Gelato terpene profile and the sweet berries of Blue Dream creating this one of a kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape.
TERPENE PROFILES
Gelato & Blue Dream
INTENDED OUTCOMES
Intended Outcomes: A calming, euphoric relaxation. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, beta-pinene, and ocimene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
FEATURES
850 mg Hemp-Derived Delta-8
DEA Approved Lab Tested
Small-batch Production
TERPENE PROFILES
Gelato & Blue Dream
INTENDED OUTCOMES
Intended Outcomes: A calming, euphoric relaxation. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, beta-pinene, and ocimene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
FEATURES
850 mg Hemp-Derived Delta-8
DEA Approved Lab Tested
Small-batch Production
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Door County Cannabis Company
SHOP OUR STRESS-FREE HOLIDAYS SALE 25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING 11/23-12/17
Door County Cannabis Company is a proud small business with a mission to elevate your day with quality hemp-derived products.
Remember to leave us a review!
Door County Cannabis Company is a proud small business with a mission to elevate your day with quality hemp-derived products.
Remember to leave us a review!