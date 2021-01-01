Door County Cannabis Company
About this product
INGREDIENTS
Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglyceride), Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Derived from Hemp, Essential Oil Blend: Peppermint, Spearmint, Vanilla.
POTENCY
1000mg (30mg per serving)
2000mg (60mg per serving)
FEATURES
Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
All-Natural Product
Small-batch Production
Third-Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
100% Non-GMO
SUGGESTED USE
Take one full dropper (1ml) under the tongue and wait 60-90 seconds before swallowing. Shake well before use. Store in a cool dry place away from light.
ORIGIN
Made in Wisconsin from Hemp grown in Baileys Harbor
Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglyceride), Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Derived from Hemp, Essential Oil Blend: Peppermint, Spearmint, Vanilla.
POTENCY
1000mg (30mg per serving)
2000mg (60mg per serving)
FEATURES
Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
All-Natural Product
Small-batch Production
Third-Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
100% Non-GMO
SUGGESTED USE
Take one full dropper (1ml) under the tongue and wait 60-90 seconds before swallowing. Shake well before use. Store in a cool dry place away from light.
ORIGIN
Made in Wisconsin from Hemp grown in Baileys Harbor
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!