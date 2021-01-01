About this product
Like the fog rolling in off the lake, Harbor Haze provides a focused, euphoric relaxation. A combination of the popular terpene profiles of OG Kush and Gorilla Glue #4 that boasts a complex earthy funk from this one of a kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape.
TERPENE PROFILES
Terpene profiles: OG Kush & Gorilla Glue #4.
INTENDED OUTCOMES
A focused, euphoric relaxation. Contains a terpene profile high in limonene, myrcene, humulene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene, nerolidol, and terpinolene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
FEATURES
850 mg Hemp-Derived Delta-8
DEA Approved Lab Tested
Small-batch Production
TERPENE PROFILES
Terpene profiles: OG Kush & Gorilla Glue #4.
INTENDED OUTCOMES
A focused, euphoric relaxation. Contains a terpene profile high in limonene, myrcene, humulene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene, nerolidol, and terpinolene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
FEATURES
850 mg Hemp-Derived Delta-8
DEA Approved Lab Tested
Small-batch Production
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Door County Cannabis Company
SHOP OUR STRESS-FREE HOLIDAYS SALE 25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING 11/23-12/17
Door County Cannabis Company is a proud small business with a mission to elevate your day with quality hemp-derived products.
Remember to leave us a review!
Door County Cannabis Company is a proud small business with a mission to elevate your day with quality hemp-derived products.
Remember to leave us a review!