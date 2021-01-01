About this product

Hemp-Infused Delta-8 Gummies



INGREDIENTS

Pure Cane Sugar, Distilled Water, Corn Syrup (sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate), Pectin, Delta-8 (Produced from 99% pure cbd isolate derived from hemp), Artificial and Natural Flavors and Colors.



POTENCY

100mg (10mg per gummy)

250mg (25mg per gummy)



FEATURES

- Derived from Hemp

- Small-batch Production

- Third-Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency

- 100% Non-GMO

- Vegan



SUGGESTED USE

New users should consume a small dose to establish an individual’s tolerance. Increase or decrease the dose to achieve the desired effect.



ORIGIN

Made in Wisconsin



WARNING

This product contains Delta-8 hemp extract that may impair judgement, concentration, coordination. Keep out of reach of children. Consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product may be unlawful in certain jurisdictions in the United States & abroad, be aware of local laws. Not recommended if you are subject to drug testing.



LEGALITY

The status of Delta-8 THC’s availability in the United States (subject to change):



AVAILABLE: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.