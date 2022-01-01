About this product
Show the world how unbelievably dope you really are in our incredibly soft, cotton-blended shirts made exclusively for Dope Minerals.
Front of Shirt: Dope Vibes Only
Back of Shirt: Dope Minerals logo and website
Available in Women’s flattering Slim-Fit Scoop Neck size Small, Medium and Large.
Also available in Men’s Scoop Neck Large.
Product Details:
Lightweight construction.
Screen printed graphic on front chest and back.
Ribbed crew neck collar.
Cotton blend.
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.
Front of Shirt: Dope Vibes Only
Back of Shirt: Dope Minerals logo and website
Available in Women’s flattering Slim-Fit Scoop Neck size Small, Medium and Large.
Also available in Men’s Scoop Neck Large.
Product Details:
Lightweight construction.
Screen printed graphic on front chest and back.
Ribbed crew neck collar.
Cotton blend.
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!