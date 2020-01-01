Dope Minerals
Got Magnesium? Got CBD?
About Dope Minerals
Dope Minerals created a revolutionary cream that is infused with Magnesium and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Topical Magnesium and CBD have been known to reduce anxiety and stress, inflammation and pain; as well as skin ailments such as psoriasis, acne and eczema. Both Magnesium + CBD are non-intoxicating and have virtually no harmful side effects. Dope Minerals is proud to be Vegan, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, Non-GMO and Organic.
Hemp CBD topicals
Available in
Worldwide, United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida