Got Magnesium? Got CBD?

Magnesium + CBD Infusions
Made with organic, vegan & non-GMO ingredients
Magnesium + CBD are incredible for the skin and support healthy, glowing skin
An easy, affordable way to increase your magnesium levels
CBD and Magnesium are known for their anti-inflammatory, pain relieving properties

About Dope Minerals

Dope Minerals created a revolutionary cream that is infused with Magnesium and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Topical Magnesium and CBD have been known to reduce anxiety and stress, inflammation and pain; as well as skin ailments such as psoriasis, acne and eczema. Both Magnesium + CBD are non-intoxicating and have virtually no harmful side effects. Dope Minerals is proud to be Vegan, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, Non-GMO and Organic.

