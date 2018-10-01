Loading…
Dope Nailz Lacquer

Roze

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Rozé effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
