About this strain
Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.
Grape Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
