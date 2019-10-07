ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 826 reviews

Purple Punch

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Pine

Calculated from 57 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 826 reviews

Purple Punch nugget
Purple Punch
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Pine

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Effects

Show all

594 people reported 4053 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 42%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 28%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

826

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple Punch
First strain child
Purple Roze
child
Second strain child
Fuzzy Navel
child

