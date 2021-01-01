dosist
bliss by dosist - formula pod 200
About this product
bliss by dosist combines the best of the plant’s uplifting cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help you feel just the right amount of good naturally.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 precise 2.5mg doses and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: mood elevation, lightness & energy
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 precise 2.5mg doses and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: mood elevation, lightness & energy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!