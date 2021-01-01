dosist
relief by dosist - formula pod 200
About this product
relief by dosist combines the best of the plant’s soothing cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help ease aches and pains naturally.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: easing aches & pains
