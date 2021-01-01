dosist
sleep by dosist - formula pod 200
About this product
sleep by dosist combines the best of the plant’s sleep-promoting cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help you fall asleep and stay asleep naturally.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: falling asleep & staying asleep
