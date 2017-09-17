Double Bear
Dark Blue Dream Disposable Pen 0.25g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Dark Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
