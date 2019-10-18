About this strain
Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.
Critical effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
19% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
