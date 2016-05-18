Double Delicious
Jillybean RSO Tanker 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high quality food grade alcohol. We use select premium flower and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.
Jillybean effects
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
