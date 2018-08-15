About this strain
Bred by Jack Davis, Strawberry Snow Cone is a cross between a Santa Cruz Strawberry Kush mother and a male Snow Cone. It produces a strawberry jam flavor and a calming yet creative high that is perfect for anyone who wants to relax and daydream without falling asleep. Expect the buds to be surrounded by near-black leaves that contrast beautifully with pink and red hues and crystal-tipped trichomes.
Strawberry Snow Cone effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
71% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
85% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
57% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
