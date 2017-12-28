Double Dutch Farms
Blue Dream
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Blue Dream has long been a top choice strain in the cannabis world and has now made its way to being a top seller in Washington State. Expect a rush of intense berry flavor followed by a cerebral and relaxing high. Sometimes referred to as the “Bayer of Cannabis,” popular myth suggests this sativa-dominant hybrid has the ability to relieve headaches and other minor pains, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
