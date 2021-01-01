About this product

Quite possibly the most unique strain Double Dutch has to offer. This mystery cut comes to us as a cross between a GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) female and an unknown male. Simply saying Dutch Cookie Jar is your typical Cookies family strain would be an understatement. The strain shows off traits of not just cookies, but baked goods of all sorts. Sweet like a chocolate chip cookie, yet smooth like a red velvet cupcake, Dutch Cookie Jar doesn’t disappoint.