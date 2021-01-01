About this product

Our blend of premium organic ingredients makes Down To Earth™ All Natural Potting Soil an excellent all purpose mix for seed starting, transplanting or container gardening. It’s ideal for vegetables, flowers, houseplants and trees in indoor and outdoor containers, hanging baskets or planter boxes. It is also recommended for amending garden soils or for preparing raised beds. This Aged Pacific Northwest Bark, Coconut Coir Fiber and Vermicompost based soil is ideal for the developing root systems of all plants. Enhanced with pure Earthworm Castings, Mycorrhizal Fungi and Organic Fertilizer, DTE™ All Natural Potting Soil will nourish your plants naturally.