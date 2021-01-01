About this product

A wonderful source of phosphorous and calcium for flowering plants, trees and ornamentals, Down To Earth™ Bone Meal 3-15-0 is also recognized as the ideal organic fertilizer when planting bulbs.



As one of the three big nutrients for plants, phosphorous plays a role in both root and bloom development, which helps produce high-quality fruit and flowers. Phosphorus helps plants take to new soil by boosting root development. Strong root development means plants will grow faster and be healthier because they can absorb more water and nutrients from the soil. You will have larger carrots and potatoes, and flowers will produce bigger blossoms.



DTE™ Bone Meal 3-15-0 is one of the indispensable soil amendments all organic gardeners should have on hand.