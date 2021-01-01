About this product

Down To Earth™ Coconut Coir is an all-natural, eco-friendly peat alternative made from coconut husks. This coconut coir fiber is a compressed, fine grade pith and short fiber blend that we recommend as a superior alternative to screened peat moss. Our Coir Fiber Pith is a light, fluffy organic material that provides exceptional water and nutrient retention in all seed starting and sprouting mediums. Use anywhere a fine texture is desired such as in propagation trays and seedling flats.