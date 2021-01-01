Loading…
Down to Earth

Fish Powder 12-1-1

Down To Earth™ Fish Powder 12-1-1 is a professional-grade, water-soluble nitrogen fertilizer derived from fish protein for supplementing plant nutrient requirements or correcting nitrogen deficiencies in all types of plants including vegetables, flowers, trees, shrubs, vines and turf grass. Our high-quality fish protein concentrate is carefully produced through a unique process of natural enzymatic hydrolysis to provide maximum nutrient availability and plant uptake. Use in combination with soluble seaweed powder or other fertilizers as part of a comprehensive nutrient management program or as a standalone source of plant available nitrogen.
