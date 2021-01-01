About this product

Down To Earth™ KelPlex™ is a professional grade, dehydrated liquid extract of freshly harvested seaweed from the clean, cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean. DTE™ KelPlex™ complements most crop nutrient programs and promotes increased yields, improved root growth and enhanced plant development. Use DTE™ KelpPlex™ throughout the growing season to decrease the negative effects of plant stress and maximize plant growth and vigor in all types of crops including berries, fruits, herbs, vegetables, turf and ornamentals.