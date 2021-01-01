Down to Earth
Liquid All Purpose 4-1-3
About this product
Down To Earth™ Liquid All Purpose 4-1-3 is designed to promote increased shoot, flower, fruit and root development in all types of plants including flowers, fruits, herbs, ornamentals and vegetables. Use DTE™ Liquid All Purpose 4-1-3 throughout the growing season to support the natural progression of plant development for vigorous growth, abundant fruits and a bountiful harvest.
