About this product

Down To Earth™ Calcium is an essential nutrient that plays many important roles in plant growth. DTE™ Calcium is needed for cell wall formation, normal cell division in new growth and proper fruit development. Calcium deficiency can result in poor root development, yellowing of new plant tissue and fruit and vegetable abnormalities, such as blossom end rot in tomatoes. Foliar additions of calcium can be used to correct or prevent deficiencies of this valuable nutrient.