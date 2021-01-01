About this product

Down To Earth™ Liquid Kelp & Potash 0-0-8 enhances plant development and productivity by providing the important nutrients potassium and sulfur. DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is recommended for overall increased plant health, including greater root development and nutrient uptake, dark green leaves and higher nutritional quality, as well as decreased susceptibility to disease and insects.



DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is loaded with potassium, which contributes strongly to overall plant health by regulating internal physiological processes. Potassium deficiencies lead to weak stalks and immature roots, leaving the plant susceptible to insects.



The kelp in DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 contains concentrations of plant-growth hormones, amino acids and micronutrients, which helps reduce the susceptibility to the stresses of extremes in temperature and periods of drought, giving plants an edge on hot, dry days. As well, DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is a good source of sulfur, which helps improve the benefits of potassium, leading to higher-quality vegetables and fruit trees.



Easy to use and highly effective, DTE™ Liquid Kelp & Potash 0-0-8 can be used on vegetables, flowers, herbs, trees and shrubs as part of a well-balanced nutrient program