Rock Phosphate
Down To Earth™ Rock Phosphate is essential for building soil phosphate levels for long term plant productivity and for preventing calcium deficient soils. It should be applied to soils prior to planting and can be mixed with compost or manures for additional soil building benefits. This premium powder grade is an excellent nutrient resource for all types of flowering plants including bulbs, fruits, shrubs, trees and vegetables.
