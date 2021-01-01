Down to Earth
Soluble Powder Agmino™ 14-0-0
About this product
Down To Earth™ Soluble Powder Agmino™ is a professional-grade, water-soluble nitrogen fertilizer derived from vegetable protein for supplementing plant nutrient requirements or correcting nitrogen deficiencies in all types of plants including vegetables, flowers, trees, shrubs, vines and turf grass. Nitrogen is an essential element for growing plants and an adequate seasonal supply encourages plenty of shoots, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
