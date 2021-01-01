Down to Earth
Vegan Mix 3-2-2
About this product
Down To Earth™ Vegan Mix 3-2-2 contains essential nutrients derived from plant materials and natural minerals, with no animal products or by-products. Designed to continually nourish your vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the growing season, add DTE™ Vegan Mix 3-2-2 in combination with high-quality compost to build soil tilth and improve plant growth, quality and yields.
