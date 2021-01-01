About this product

Introducing the Dr. Dabber Honeymat. Made of platinum grade silicone, these non-stick pads are the perfect platform for you to organize and display your waxes and oils. They are also a convenient and safe station for your favorite glass piece or rig. With a subtle, yet striking, honeycomb pattern printed on the underside and branding printed on the top, these stylish mats will look great on any dabber's table. You can see a size comparison here. Small Dimensions: 5.5" x 5" (side = 3") Slip Grip. Heat Transfer. Easy to Clean. Non-Stick Technology Platinum Cured PRE