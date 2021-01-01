About this product

Dr. Hemp Me’s CBD Cannabis Oil is made from full spectrum Cannabis Sativa L extract that is grown within Ireland and the EU. The oil is extracted using supercritical CO2.



When formulating our Cannabis Oil we make sure to use the whole plant. This ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are used in synergy in what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.



So why is this important? Research has shown that when the whole plant is used the body can absorb the cannabinoids much quicker and more efficiently. Cannabinoids include; CBD, CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC & naturally occurring Terpenoids.



TASTE

Dr. Hemp Me oil has been put through extra filtration to take out some of the grainy plant material. This gives the oil a milder taste than those that are already on the market while leaving intact the high-quality, full-spectrum oil.



Recommended Dosage:

Week 1: Six drop twice a day.



Week 2: Seven drops twice a day.



Week 3: Eight drops twice a day.



Do not exceed 24 drops in one intake (36mg of CBD)

Increase the dosage one drop per week till required dosage is reached. The oil is to be kept under the tongue for 3 to 5 minutes for maximum absorption and then swallowed.



Starting with a smaller dosage allows the body to get accustomed to the CBD. Lower doses can also give maximum results without overloading the endocannabinoid system.



LAB TESTS

All our products are put through rigorous lab tests before being sold. Testing is done at Eirlab, an industry leader in Hemp & Cannabinoid testing in Ireland and Europe.



We ensure transparency with our customers by updating our lab test results each time a new batch is tested. This ensures that the customer knows exactly what they are buying. See our Lab Test section for more details.



BE AWARE OF BRANDS WHO DO NOT PROVIDE LAB TEST RESULTS AS THIS MAY INDICATE THAT WHAT IS IN THE BOTTLE IS NOT ACCURATE

Disclaimer: Shake before use. Store in a cool dry place. Do not use if seal is damaged or broken. Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Consult your doctor prior to use if you are taking any medication. This product is a food supplement and it is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets.