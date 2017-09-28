Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's

Dutch Kush Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Dutch Kush Live Resin (Dr. Jolly's)

Dutch Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
