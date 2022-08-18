Our full-spectrum hemp oil tincture provides 1000mg of active CBD as well as additional cannabinoids including CBC, CBG and CBN for a full entourage effect. Light and delicious, this product is available unflavored or naturally flavored with Peppermint or Berry.
Start with a dose of one ½ dropper twice a day and enjoy! This product can also be used topically.
Dr. Joy's is a collection of essential CBD products geared towards both the new and returning user. This line of tinctures, topicals, capsules and more is all-inclusive and will kickstart your path to holistic wellness. Full-spectrum & isolate products available. #drjoyscbd @drjoyscbd
