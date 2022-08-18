Dr. Joy’s Essentials Full-Spectrum Tincture – Unflavored (1000mg)Our full-spectrum hemp oil tincture provides 1000mg of active CBD as well as additional cannabinoids including CBC, CBG and CBN for a full entourage effect. Light and delicious, this product is available unflavored or naturally flavored with Peppermint or Berry.



Start with a dose of one ½ dropper twice a day and enjoy! This product can also be used topically.