Our 1000mg CBD Isolate tincture is a great place to start your CBD journey. This product contains organic, hemp-derived CBD combined with the highest quality MCT oil. Naturally flavored with Berry or Citrus.



One ½ dropper provides 16mg of CBD per dose. If you find that you require more milligrams of CBD per dose, level up! Our Level 2 and Level 3 options provide the same great flavors at higher potencies to ensure you get all the CBD you need.