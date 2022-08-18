Our 2000mg CBD Isolate tincture provides organic, hemp-derived CBD combined with the highest quality MCT oil. Naturally flavored with Berry or Citrus.
One ½ dropper provides 33mg of CBD per dose. If you find that you require more milligrams of CBD per dose, level up! Our Level 3 tincture will increase your CBD dose without increasing the amount of tincture you consume.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dr. Joy's is a collection of essential CBD products geared towards both the new and returning user. This line of tinctures, topicals, capsules and more is all-inclusive and will kickstart your path to holistic wellness. Full-spectrum & isolate products available. #drjoyscbd @drjoyscbd
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.