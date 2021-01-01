Dr. Phillips Formulations
About this product
Natural cherry flavor
In MCT oil for added benefit and no bitter aftertaste like olive oil
GMP manufactured in an FDA inspected facility
Non-GMO, Kosher, Gluten Free, Vegan
Third party lab tested for Purity
In MCT oil for added benefit and no bitter aftertaste like olive oil
GMP manufactured in an FDA inspected facility
Non-GMO, Kosher, Gluten Free, Vegan
Third party lab tested for Purity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!